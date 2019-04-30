DeWine wants ‘red flag’ legislation to take guns from dangerous people

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is hoping lawmakers will support his proposal to take guns away from anyone suspected of being a threat to themselves or others, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

On Monday, DeWine said he has asked his team to work on a ‘red-flag” law that can pass the General Assembly. Lawmakers refused to move on measures proposed by former Gov. John Kasich to reduce gun violence, the Dispatch reported.

DeWine won election last year with the support of gun-rights groups and has signaled support for a bill that would allow Ohioans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or firearms training.

While campaigning, DeWine made it clear that any bill to remove guns from Ohioans must be carefully crafted to ensure the due process rights of those accused of being a threat by family members or police officers.

Current Ohio law requires firearms be taken from anyone with a civil protection order against them due to domestic violence or fear of such violence, the Dispatch reported.