Cleveland’s Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to perform at Agora Theatre

CLEVELAND– Grammy-winning rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the Agora Theatre on June 7.

Tickets for the all-ages show range from $30 to $55. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Cleveland natives gained fame with hit songs like, “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “1st of tha Month.” In 1997, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony won the Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group for “Tha Crossroads.”

