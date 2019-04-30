Cleveland’s Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to perform at Agora Theatre

Recording artists Flesh-n-Bone (L) and Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform onstage with Zhu during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella)

CLEVELAND– Grammy-winning rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the Agora Theatre on June 7.

Tickets for the all-ages show range from $30 to $55. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Cleveland natives gained fame with hit songs like, “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “1st of tha Month.” In 1997, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony won the Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group for “Tha Crossroads.”

