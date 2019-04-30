Cleveland zoo welcomes new male calf

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a male giraffe calf Tuesday.

He was born April 15.

When he was born he weighed around 101 pounds and stood 6 feet tall.

The calf and his mom, Jada, will be visible for guests in the giraffe barn.

They’ll soon join the zoo’s Masai giraffe herd in the outdoor habitat.

We’re excited to announce the birth of the newest member of our giraffe herd,” said Dr. Christopher Kuhar, PhD. “Spring is the perfect time to visit our Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter where you can hand-feed giraffe and learn how to take action to secure a future for their counterparts in the wild.”

The birth is the first at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo since Masai giraffe, Bo, came to the zoo in 2017.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be announcing details on the public’s chance to help name the calf in the coming weeks.