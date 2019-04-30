Cleveland Indians and MLB donate $5 million to community projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians have announced the 2019 All-Star Legacy Initiative.

MLB and the Indians, with support from the City of Cleveland, will donate $5 million to local projects.

That money will go toward improvements to Luke Easter Park, Talty Field, the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland's East Tech Teen Center, Larry Doby playground, and a Student Veterans Center at Baldwin Wallace University.

The projects will be unveiled leading up to the 90th MLB All-Star Game.

The game is scheduled for July 9 at Progressive Field.

