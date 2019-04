GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery at First Federal of Lakewood.

The suspect walked in the bank Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. and handed the teller a note.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you have any information that can help, call (216)475-1234.