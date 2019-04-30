Cheesecake company & flower shop partner up for Mother’s Day

Twin sisters are combining their successful businesses for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Melissa Simon from Messy Aprons and Melinda Heidecker from Precious Petals Florist will be offering floral arrangements with cheesecake.  https://www.facebook.com/messyaprons/
