Breaks from the rain Tuesday, high temperatures in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers will become much more spotty in nature until the next more widespread rain threat on Thursday, but make no mistake – it won’t be “dry” by any stretch so long as we are close to a stationary front that will be the focusing mechanism along which showery clusters will travel.

Note how the probability of rainfall doesn’t fall to zero until Sunday. Even then, the drier window may be short-lived.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

