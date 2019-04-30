Akron police: Mom arrested for shooting through door at 15-year-old son

Alma Gray (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron woman was arrested Monday night after police say she shot at her teenage son.

Officers were called to a house on Ganyard Road near Thurmont Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 15-year-old victim got into an argument with his mother and she threatened to shoot him. The teen went to his bedroom and locked the door. That’s when she fired several shots through the door, according to the police department.

No injuries were reported.

The mother, identified as Alma Gray, 44, fled before officers arrived. She was arrested when she returned, and charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault and improperly discharging firearms into habitation. Gray was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Akron police said the teen was placed into the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.

