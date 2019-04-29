Video shows former corrections officer attacking inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Video from security cameras inside the Cuyahoga County Jail shows a former corrections officer attacking an inmate over the course of nearly seven minutes.

In the incident, which took place on October 2, an inmate can be seen eating a banana and then throwing the peel in the direction of former corrections officer John McCloud.

McCloud then walks over to the inmate and appears to talk to him.

About twenty seconds later, the inmate walks away and bends down to grab something from the floor of the jail pod, and McCloud puts the inmate in a head lock and swings him around.

As the inmate begins to walk away a second time while McCloud is talking to him, McCloud is seen shoving the inmate before slamming him to the ground and then dragging him across the floor.

In the video, McCloud pins the inmate to the ground for several minutes before another struggle begins between the two men, and McCloud again throws the inmate to the floor.

McCloud walks away about seven minutes after the confrontation began.

According to county officials, McCloud claimed he blacked out and couldn’t remember details from the incident, which he did not report to supervisors for more than an hour.

According to an incident report dated October 26, “McCloud initiated the altercation and never followed protocol by calling for assistance.”

McCloud resigned amid an investigation and has not been criminally charged.

Eight other jail employees have been indicted following a string of attacks and inmate deaths that prompted a federal investigation.