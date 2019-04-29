Veteran takes his own life outside Cleveland VA Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland VA Medical Center reports a veteran took his own life outside the Wade Park emergency department Monday morning.

An email about the incident was sent to employees around 10 a.m.

The VA center reports they have grief counselors on site.

Due to privacy regulations, the VA cannot provide further details.

The VA reports it is working to provide support to the family.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255.

