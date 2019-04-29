University of Akron police asking for information in off-campus armed robbery

AKRON, Ohio — University of Akron police are asking for information in regards to an off-campus robbery that happened at around 10 p.m. Monday on Kling Street.

According to an email from U of A police, four men reportedly went into a home through unlocked doors, showed a gun and robbed the people inside.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police say the suspects took off, heading west toward Allyn Street.

Both the City of Akron police and university police are investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to please call university police detectives at 330-972-2911.

You can submit a tip confidentially to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES ), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.

You may also submit a tip confidentially online to provide more detailed information, including images. All the ways you can submit a tip confidentially.

Police say campus patrol is available to escort anyone to and from their car to classrooms and labs at any hour. Call the service at 330-972-7123.

Officers patrol campus and the neighborhoods near campus around the clock.

