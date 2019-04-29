Two cases of tequila stolen from Mexican restaurant in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a recent theft from a restaurant.

Someone forced open at door at Rancheros Mexican Restaurant on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and stole two case of tequila, police said. It happened sometime between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.