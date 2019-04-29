The ultimate Father’s Day Gift: Dunk dad to win FOX 8’s iconic red couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the greatest FOX 8 contest of all time. A prize so special, there is only one in existence.

The piece of Cleveland television history could soon be yours. We are giving away our red couch in a fun way.

Dunk your dad for a chance at winning what we think is the ultimate Father's Day gift.

We are looking for four teams of two people: Dad and someone in the family who wants to dunk him.

Click here to enter the contest. You have until May 13 to enter.

Be sure to join us May 21 on FOX 8 News in The Morning for all the fun.