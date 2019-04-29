Strongsville boy raises thousands to purchase K-9 protective vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - At just nine years old, Brady Snakovsky is already working to change the country for the better, thanks to an idea that came to him while watching TV.

The Strongsville third-grader is the founder of Brady's K9 Fund.

"I want to be a police officer because I want to keep people safe," said Brady Snakovsky. "Because it's really important for these dogs that save people lives for them to be safe too."

Established late last year, the non-profit raised thousands to purchase and donate protective vests for K-9s across the country.

"He noticed a dog on television who wasn't wearing a vest and he wanted to go out and buy a vest and give it to a K-9 who was in need on one," explained his mom, Leah Tornabene.

Since its founding, Tornabene says they donated 79 vests, including five for all the K-9s at the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Berea.

"Makes me feel great knowing that not only is he protecting me but I'm also protecting him and it's a great partnership and a relationship," explained Trooper Jim Baker whose K-9 Rexey received a vest.

Troopers say Brady's K9 Fund provides real relief during tense and dangerous situations.

"Most police K-9 units are self-funded and the majority of K-9 units do not have ballistic vests," said Tornabene.

Initially, nearly $80,000 was raised through Brady's GoFundMe page. When the amount of requests began to take off for vests, Tornabene says she knew this was the right issue for Brady to tackle.

The vests purchased by the non-profit cost about $1,200 apiece, according to Brady's mother.

"With the new vests that Brady got us it brings peace to our minds as a team," said Trooper Griffin Kelley.

