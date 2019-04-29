Stranger pulls over, stands in rain to pay respects during funeral procession

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A photo of a man who pulled over and stood in the rain as a funeral procession passed by him is going viral.

The photo was shared on Facebook Wednesday by Joy Wagler.

In her post, she wrote:

“I have to give a shout out to this guy in Bloomington. I don’t know him, but he is a wonderful example of how we need to act when a funeral procession comes through while we are driving. Not only did he pull over and stop, but he got out of his truck, took his hat off and stood (in the rain) with his hat on his chest and head bowed! This was longer than the average funeral procession and he didn’t move until it was over. Unfortunately this is something that has been lost with a lot of people. He showed so much respect. It was a good reminder to me that we should never be so busy and so much in a hurry that we forget to show compassion and respect for our fellow men!”

The post has been shared over 4,600 times, and it’s gotten over 9,000 reactions.

The man in the photo has not yet been identified.