Rock Hall leases additional property as it looks to expand

CLEVELAND– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in the early stages of an expansion.

The museum leased the property between the Rock Hall and Great Lakes Science Center, which would allow for a 50,000 square-foot addition.

“We are eager to continue our momentum and position ourselves for future opportunities. We’re always looking for ways to enhance visitor experience, and the land next door provides us the perfect opportunity to do so,” the Rock Hall said in a statement on Monday.

The museum also shared a few proposed renderings.

The space could be used for exhibits, special events, education and research. That would free up the exhibit space on the bottom floor of the museum, according to the Rock Hall.

