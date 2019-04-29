Refunds coming to tech support scam victims in Ohio

Ohioans who fell victim to a nationwide tech support scam will be receiving refunds.

About a dozen people Ohio will receive checks, according to the Federal Trade Commission and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The scam used fake pop-up warnings to trick people into believing their computers were infected with viruses and malware, and then charged them hundreds of dollars for unnecessary repairs.

The refunds stem from a settlement the FTC reached with the operators of the scheme.

According to a press release, the scammers went by a variety of names, including Repair All PC, Pro PC Repair, I Fix PC, WebTech World, Online Assist, Datadeck and Techers247.

The FTC is mailing 222 checks nationwide averaging $417.

