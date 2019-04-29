Police work to ID suspect who shot woman during East Cleveland carjacking

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The East Cleveland Police Department is working to identify the man it says shot a woman during a carjacking.

It happened at a gas station on Superior Avenue near East 125th Street just after 1 a.m. on April 22.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was leaving the pump in her car when a man with a gun opened the door. The two struggled before the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen, according to the police report. He fled in her Ford Focus.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Cleveland police.