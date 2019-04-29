Police search for suspect in deaths of 4 people in West Chester Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Police in West Chester Township are searching for a suspect in the deaths of four people.

That's according to Chief Joel Herzog.

Police found the bodies at an apartment after someone called in a tip around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to WCPO.

The station reports police are interviewing witnesses, including the man who called 911 saying he had found the bodies.

Police have not said how the victims died. They have not been identified.

There is a large-scale search underway, but police have said there is no threat to the community.