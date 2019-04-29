Passenger killed, driver injured when car collides with Harley in Wayne County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on County Road 504 in Milton Township.

According to investigators, a driver headed east failed to yield when he turned into a private drive.

He hit a Harley Davidson Street Glide.

Both the driver and passenger on the Harley were thrown from the vehicle.

Christina Troyer, 48, was killed.

The passenger, Steven Troyer, 47, was seriously injured.

He was taken by Life Flight to Akron City Hospital.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

According to a press release, Troyer did not have a motorcycle endorsement at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Google Map for coordinates 41.106606 by -80.965002.

