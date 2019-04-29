× Ohio State Highway Patrol says 33 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said felony drug charges were filed against a Maryland man after what troopers allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, on April 24 at 2:33 p.m., troopers stopped a 2012 Honda Accord with Maryland registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

“Criminal indicators were observed,” according to troopers, who said a patrol-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. The press release stated that 33 pounds of marijuana was found, believed to be worth about $165,000.

Jeb McWade, 36, of Lincoln Park, Maryland, was taken to jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony.