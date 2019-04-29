× Local soldier preparing for deployment finds home for dog

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio– A U.S. Army combat engineer found a new home for his dog before his deployment.

Sgt. Wilkin Santana adopted Zoey five years ago after she was abandoned near Ft. Riley in Kansas.

“I just, it broke my heart so I adopted her and ever since she’s been with me. And, it’s been amazing, I’ll tell you,” Santana said.

As he prepared for his third development to Afghanistan, he started looking for a permanent home for Zoey.

After a story on FOX 8, several people expressed interest in making the pup a part of their family. On Monday, Santana said he found the right home for her.