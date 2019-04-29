Larry King reportedly had heart attack after going into cardiac arrest, TMZ reports

Larry King, 85, reportedly had a heart attack last week after going into cardiac arrest, TMZ is reporting.

Sources tell TMZ King for months was having a heard time breathing. He was scheduled for an angiogram on Thursday, and while he was getting ready to go, he went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty, according to TMZ. Several stents were inserted into a collapsed artery.

TMZ reports King, who has had two heart attacks and heart problems for years, is expected to be released Monday.

