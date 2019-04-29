John Singleton to be taken off life support by family Monday

LOS ANGELES– The family of John Singleton says the Oscar-nominated filmmaker will be taken off life support Monday after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

In a statement Monday, Singleton’s family said it was “an agonizing decision, one that our family made over a number of days with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

Reports earlier in the day had said Singleton died Monday morning. But a representative for Singleton said those reports were inaccurate and that Singleton remained on life support in a Los Angeles hospital.

Singleton, 51, the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar for his 1991 drama “Boyz n the Hood,” has also directed such other movies as “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft.”

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” was renewed last year for a third season.

Since news of his stroke, Singleton’s colleagues in Hollywood have offered their support and well wishes.

On Friday, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes shared a story about Singleton calling her up with inspiring words while she was in film school.

“John did not know me at all. But someone at USC had told him I was talented and he was kindly calling to offer me some words of encouragement,” she wrote. “He told me to keep writing. I never forgot it. Praying for him and for his family now.”

A court filing last week by his mother, Shelia Ward, requested that she be appointed Singleton’s temporary conservator in order to make medical and financial decisions while he is incapacitated.