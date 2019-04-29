I-Team: Video shows how police busted teen accused of taking joyride with friends in stolen taxi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky police body camera video showing officers as they approach an allegedly stolen taxi driven by a 16-year-old who police say didn't have a valid driver's license.

"Yeah, it appears he went on a joyride and picked up his friends," said Lt. Scott Dahlgren of the Sandusky Police Department.

Police arrested the teen and briefly detained the three others that were inside the taxi as well. The other three were not charged.

The teen told police he took the keys to the taxi without permission when a relative was asleep at a local motel, Dahlgren told FOX 8.

The taxi was equipped with a GPS monitoring device so police were able to track the vehicle.

The owner of Sandusky Taxi wanted charges filed and the teen was taken to the juvenile detention center, police reports state.

The teen faces several charges including theft of a motor vehicle.