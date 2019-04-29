Fox Recipe Box: Kentucky Derby Desserts

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Even if you can't go to the Kentucky Derby, you can still be festive at home while watching the races. Connie Cahill helps develop recipes with Ohio's own Velvet Ice Cream and she shared two tasty recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel that are perfect for any type of gathering.
Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Cookies
INGREDIENTS
· For whiskey pecans
· 2 cups pecans
· 1/2 cup bourbon
· For topping:
· 1 1/2 Tbsp. Vanilla sugar
· 1/4 tsp. sea salt
· For cookie dough:
· 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
· 3/4 cup granulated sugar or Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar
· 3/4 cup brown sugar
· 2 eggs
· 1 tsp. whiskey
· 1 tsp. Natural Maple Extract or Pure Madagascar Vanilla Extract
· 2 1/2 cups flour
· 1/2 tsp. baking powder
· 1 tsp. baking soda
· 1 tsp. Sea salt
· 1 (10 oz.) bag dark chocolate morsels
DIRECTIONS
For bourbon pecans: In a dry skillet or 350 degree oven- lightly toast pecans. Let cool and coarsely chop. Place pecans in a small bowl and add 1/2 cup bourbon. Cover and let sit at least 1 hour in a cool place.
For topping: In a small bowl combine the sugar and salt. Set aside.
For cookie dough: In a large bowl cream the butter and both sugars with a hand mixer, until fluffy. Add eggs, bourbon, and extract. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add dry mixture to butter and sugar mixture, beat slowly to combine. Fold in chocolate morsels and bourbon pecans by hand. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Scoop 1 1/2 Tbsp. of dough and form into balls. Place dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, spaced about 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with sugar and salt topping. Lightly press down the top of each ball with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until just golden brown at the edges. Let cool on trays for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Mint Julep Soda
1 large bunch fresh mint leaves, separated
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1 56-ounce container VELVET Vanilla Lover’s Trio Ice Cream
4 tablespoon Kentucky Bourbon or Bourbon Barrel flavored Maple Syrup
In a small bowl “muddle” one half of the fresh mint with the sugar. Add water and allow to set. Stir and continue to muddle the sweet syrup. Strain to remove large pieces of mint leaves. Refrigerate.
Place a few fresh mint leaves in the bottom of a Kentucky Derby glass or cup. Pour one tablespoon of sugar/mint syrup over the fresh leaves. Using a spoon, muddle leaves and syrup gently. Top with three scoops of Velvet Ice Cream. Pour 1 more tablespoon of the syrup/mint syrup and 1 tablespoon of Kentucky bourbon or bourbon flavored maple syrup over the ice cream and top with fresh mint leaves. Makes 4 sodas. Serve!