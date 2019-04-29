Fox Recipe Box: Kentucky Derby Desserts

INGREDIENTS

· For whiskey pecans

· 2 cups pecans

· 1/2 cup bourbon

· For topping:

· 1 1/2 Tbsp. Vanilla sugar

· 1/4 tsp. sea salt

· For cookie dough:

· 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

· 3/4 cup granulated sugar or Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar

· 3/4 cup brown sugar

· 2 eggs

· 1 tsp. whiskey

· 1 tsp. Natural Maple Extract or Pure Madagascar Vanilla Extract

· 2 1/2 cups flour

· 1/2 tsp. baking powder

· 1 tsp. baking soda

· 1 tsp. Sea salt

· 1 (10 oz.) bag dark chocolate morsels

DIRECTIONS

For bourbon pecans: In a dry skillet or 350 degree oven- lightly toast pecans. Let cool and coarsely chop. Place pecans in a small bowl and add 1/2 cup bourbon. Cover and let sit at least 1 hour in a cool place.

For topping: In a small bowl combine the sugar and salt. Set aside.

For cookie dough: In a large bowl cream the butter and both sugars with a hand mixer, until fluffy. Add eggs, bourbon, and extract. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add dry mixture to butter and sugar mixture, beat slowly to combine. Fold in chocolate morsels and bourbon pecans by hand. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Scoop 1 1/2 Tbsp. of dough and form into balls. Place dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, spaced about 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with sugar and salt topping. Lightly press down the top of each ball with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until just golden brown at the edges. Let cool on trays for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.