× FOX 8 I-Team: Man shot by police in Cleveland was wanted sex offender

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned the man shot and wounded by police Sunday is a convicted sex offender who was wanted on two warrants.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office has booked 43-year-old Clifford Gillespie in the county jail.

Cleveland Police say he ran from officers Sunday after carjacking an elderly womanand fired shots at police. Officers shot him multiple times.

However, Gillespie’s injuries were not serious, and he is now in the jail medical unit, according to I-Team sources.

The county reports, as of Sunday, Gillespie had a warrant out for his arrest for not registering his address as a sex offender.

He also had a warrant out for escape through the parole authority. That charge usually relates to missing appointments with a parole officer.

Records show Gillespie has a felony record dating back to 1994.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the police use of force.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave in line with standard protocol.