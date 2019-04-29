Flood watch: Rain returns this afternoon, severe threat possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There is a flood watch in effect for Erie and Ottawa counties through 10 p.m.

Lake levels are high and are expected to continue rising.

Monday we rebound with temperatures near 60, however the next  threat of showers and storms, including heavy rain, comes into the picture after 2 PM.  There is the risk of an isolated strong to severe storm possible before sundown.  Threats include hail and gusty winds.  A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but highly unlikely!  Keep your umbrella close by, the next several days we’ll have on and off showers and storms.

Hints of late spring like warmth show up by mid week and a nice drying trend as we wrap up the workweek.

