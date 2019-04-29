Fashion model dies after collapsing on runway in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil — A male fashion model has died after collapsing on the runway at Brazil’s Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

Twenty-six year-old Tales Soares, known artistically as Tales Cotta, was walking the runway Saturday when he suddenly stumbled and fell as he was about to exit.

His catwalk fall was captured on a video from the event.

Soares received help after falling and was taken to a hospital where he later died, fashion week organizers said in a statement posted to Twitter (translated from Portugese):

“The model Tales Cotta had a sudden illness in the Ocksa parade and was promptly attended by the rescuers. He was taken to the hospital alive, with no indication that he would die. The event was officially informed by the hospital of the decease at 18:50. The death certificate records the time of death at 18:40. With this news, the organization met with the brands, directors of parades, stylists and models that had parades in the programming, and was given the option to cancel them. Even shaken, everyone decided to keep the parades. It was also decided by the minute of silence in the opening of each one. We deeply regret the death of Tales, and once again we extend our condolences to the family. We are rendering all necessary assistance in this sad moment.”

Organizers added, “We are sorry for this loss and give our sincere apologies to Tales’ family.”

Soares’ cause of death is not yet known.

Daily Folha de S. Paulo reported that Soares tripped on his shoelace and fell. According to the paper, people in the crowd initially thought his fall was part of a performance.

His management company, Base Management, remembered Soares as having “exemplary behavior.”

In an Instagram post, Base said that the model never had, or complained about health problems and was a vegetarian who had a healthy diet.

The company said that Soares would “always be in our hearts and our memories.”