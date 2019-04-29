Family of student who is paraplegic and was allegedly mistreated in the classroom speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- The family of a student who is paraplegic and was allegedly mistreated by a classroom aide is speaking out.

“He caused me pain. I see my son there and I question how long was he there on the floor before he was picked up,” said Yadira Rivera Martinez, of Lorain.

Her son, Jacob, was allegedly mistreated by a classroom aide inside his seventh grade special ed class at Southview Middle School on April 18.

“It was shocking, shocking,” said Wilmer Perez Morales, uncle.

According to Morales, the family found out about the alleged mistreatment while watching FOX 8 over the weekend.

“The aide is there to do a job; I believe he failed Jacob, his family, and his peers,” said Morales.

Martinez says the school sent Jacob home with an incident letter that stated he fell but with little detail.

“You see the discrepancies between the report and the video and what the kids said in the interview; it seems like there was a lot of hiding here,” said Morales.

FOX 8 learned that the aide was removed from the school Friday.

Lorain City Schools released a statement saying, “The paraprofessional has been placed on administrative leave while a full investigation is conducted.”

Morales says Jacob hit his head and hip in the fall.

“Just hiding that sensitive information from the report put Jacob’s life in danger. Jacob’s health issues are from the head; he suffers strokes. And he suffered a hit to the head, and for some reason the school decided not to tell us about it,” said Morales.

The family is keeping Jacob out of school until the district’s investigation is completed.

41.452819 -82.182375