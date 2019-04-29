Cleveland VA Medical Center issues reminder of mental health services after veteran’s suicide

CLEVELAND– The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is emphasizing its mental health services after a veteran took his own life.

The suicide happened Monday morning outside of Wade Park’s emergency department. The facility did not release any additional details because of privacy regulations.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones affected by this death,” the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System said in a statement. “Suicide prevention is VA’s highest clinical priority. One life lost to suicide is one too many.”

All VA facilities offer same-day urgent primary and mental health care services to veterans, the hospital said.

The Cleveland VA Medical Center encourages family member or friend concerned about a veteran’s mental health to contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. Trained professionals are also available to chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net. The lines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

41.513271 -81.613697