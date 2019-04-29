× Cleveland police looking for missing ‘endangered’ 22-year-old woman

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

According to police, Alonda Maria Anderson was last seen on April 15 with her boyfriend.

Alonda’s mother told police the two left together on foot on E. 124.

She said the boyfriend has come to the home a couple times since then, asking where Alonda is.

The missing woman’s cell phone is off, according to a police report.

Alonda is described as 5′ and weighing about 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey coat, grey jogging pants, a blue shirt and a pink scarf.

Her mother said Alonda is known to frequent East Cleveland.

Please call police if you know where she is.