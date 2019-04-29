Bahama Breeze settles racial discrimination lawsuit, adds to diversity training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio-- Bahama Breeze settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by a group of African American women who said they were mistreated at the restaurant.

Attorneys for the 26 women who sued the restaurant are not revealing the dollar figure of the settlement, but said it includes improvements to Bahama Breeze's diversity training program.

The Chandra Law Firm said the matter was resolved, “To the parties’ satisfaction” and the, “Plaintiffs particularly appreciate Bahama Breeze’s commitment to diversity training” at the location.

The women filed the lawsuit in September against Bahama Breeze and two managers, who are white. It alleged race discrimination and making false police reports stemming from a June 2018 incident.

The women were having a goodbye party in a private room when a restaurant manager called Orange police reporting the customers were "unruly." The manager claimed the women threatened to leave without paying and were upset because it was taking too long to receive their bill, according to a police report.

The group later protested how they were treated outside the restaurant and Bahama Breeze fired the manager.

Bahama Breeze spokesman Rich Jeffers provided a statement saying, "The parties have reached a settlement agreement that includes financial considerations as well as enhancements to elements of Bahama Breeze`s existing diversity training curriculum."

The Chandra Law Firm previously said the same restaurant settled a 2009 lawsuit for $1.2 million. The lawsuit alleged racial harassment against African American employees.

