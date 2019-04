Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's probably the question we received the most: Where's AJ Colby?

So many of you called and emailed and messaged us over the past five months, asking about Cleveland's Own beloved meteorologist.

Now.. AJ is back! It started with minor surgery and some complications, but it was a 30-year battle with anxiety and depression that AJ said he needed to address.

He gave a very honest account on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday.

**Watch the video, above, for more**