5 police officers on leave after opening fire at suspect near Otter Park

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's east side.

Around 9:15 Sunday morning Cleveland police responded to a call for an aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle in the 2400 block of East 83rd Street. A woman reported that man took her car at gunpoint.

According to police, officers received information two hours later that the suspect was threatening people with a gun at a laundromat in the 6200 block of Fleet Avenue.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle and started pursuing the suspect.

At some point, police say the stolen vehicle caught fire and the suspect got out and started running near Otter Park.

Cleveland police say the man fired at officers and police returned fire.

The suspect was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Cleveland police say he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Four Cleveland police officers are on leave and an RTA officer is on leave during the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

