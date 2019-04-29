$1.75 million stolen by hackers, according to Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – The FBI is investigating $1.75 million in missing funds, according to Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish.

In a letter sent to parishioners, Father Bob Stec said the parish’s payment to the construction company working on their building did not arrive.

According to the letter, the parish’s email system was hacked.

Father Bob writes, “Perpetrators were able to deceive us into believing Marcus Brothers had changed their bank and wiring instructions.”

According to the letter, the parish wired the money to a phony account.

The parish reports it is working with the Diocese, the FBI, Brunwick police and others.