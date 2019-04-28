1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near Baltimore church

Posted 6:28 pm, April 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:53PM, April 28, 2019

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting near a church in Baltimore.

According to FOX Baltimore, seven people were shot in West Baltimore during a cookout.

One of the victims has died, authorities told the news outlet.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, according to CNN.

Images from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles and emergency tape being used to block off the scene.

This is a developing story.  Updates will be provided as they become available.

