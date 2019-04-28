Twinsburg police arrest 35-year-old man in connection with disappearance of 14-year-old girl

TWINSBURG, Ohio – A 35-year-old man faces charges in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl.

The teen was reported missing from Akron Friday morning.

Saturday, Akron police asked Twinsburg to assist in the search.

Twinsburg police report they found the girl in the custody of Michael J. Johnson.

Johnson has a Colorado ID, but police say he may have been living in an office in the 2500 block of E. Aurora Road.

Johnson is being held on multiple charges in the Solon jail, including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say other charges are possible.