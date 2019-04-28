× Teachers warning students not to spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’

No one likes having a good movie spoiled, especially Marvel fans.

Avengers: Endgame has been out since Thursday and many fans have taken protective measures on social media to prevent from seeing any spoilers. Some utilized the #DontSpoilTheEndgame while others have deleted their accounts altogether.

But, one teacher’s anti-spoiler declaration definitely takes the prize.

Twitter user @kamilious posted photos of a sign on her classroom’s door. It read:

“Dearest Students My little brother is in Tampa on a business trip. I am waiting until he gets back to see Avengers: Endgame. Thatt will be Wednesday night at the SOONEST. DO NOT discuss ANYTHING about it anywhere near my classroom UNTIL THIS SIGN COMES DOWN. You know how much I love Marvel Comics. So help me Jeebus, if any one of you spoils a single frame of this movie for me, I promise I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**.”

My teacher is so serious he just had to make note of it😂#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ghoNheDIIW — Kamilious🤩 (@kamiilious) April 26, 2019

Obviously this strongly worded warning went viral. In just two days, the photo has been liked over 490,000 times and shared 135,000 times.

And, after @kamilious’ tweet went viral, other students shared similar warnings from their teachers.

Twitter user @jackielml570 shared a sign her teacher shared with the class. It read:

“IF you spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in this class, you will get an automatic ‘F’ for the semester AND You will be required to clean the ENTIRE band room floor with Clorox Wipes.”

this is what one of my teachers had lmfao pic.twitter.com/Bxd7mF9zsc — ☿️JACKIE ☿️ (@jackielml570) April 27, 2019

Needless to say, just don’t spoil the movie. Nobody likes a spoiler.

