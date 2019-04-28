Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks in Cleveland at Democratic party dinner

CLEVELAND — Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris is speaking Sunday night at the Cuyahoga County Democratic party Annual Dinner.

The dinner is being held at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel.

The general reception and dinner begins at 5 p.m. followed by speakers at 5:30.

Harris is one of 19 Democrats who have announced they are running for the presidency.

Harris declared her candidacy on January 21 in a video posted to Twitter.

According to her website, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. She is the African American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of the state of California. She is also claims a lifelong public safety and civil rights leader.

As a senator she reportedly introduced or co-sponsored legislation to provide tax cuts for the middle class, address rent costs, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, make higher education tuition-free for the vast majority of Americans, reform the cash bail system, protect the legal rights of refugees and immigrants, and expand access to affordable, quality health care with Medicare for All.

You can read more about Kamala Harris on her campaign website, here.

More on the 2020 race, here.