Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks in Cleveland at Democratic party dinner

Posted 5:57 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05PM, April 28, 2019

Live Video

CLEVELAND — Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris is speaking Sunday night at the Cuyahoga County Democratic party Annual Dinner.

The dinner is being held at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel.

The general reception and dinner begins at 5 p.m. followed by speakers at 5:30.

Harris is one of 19 Democrats who have announced they are running for the presidency.

Related Story
Joe Biden announces he is running for president in 2020

Harris declared her candidacy on January 21 in a video posted to Twitter.

According to her website, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.  She is the African American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of the state of California.  She is  also claims a lifelong public safety and civil rights leader.

As a senator she reportedly introduced or co-sponsored legislation to provide tax cuts for the middle class, address rent costs, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, make higher education tuition-free for the vast majority of Americans, reform the cash bail system, protect the legal rights of refugees and immigrants, and expand access to affordable, quality health care with Medicare for All.

You can read more about Kamala Harris on her campaign website, here.

More on the 2020 race, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.