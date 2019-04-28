Parents upset after toddler is bitten 8 times at Arizona daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARICOPA, Ariz. -- A toddler's parents are upset after their 15-month-old was bitten eight times while at daycare.

According to FOX 10, the incident occurred at a daycare in Maricopa, Arizona.

The child's parents were told that their daughter had been bit several times when they picked her up from the facility.

Daycare workers told the parents the girl was laying down when another child got on top of her and bit her back.

According to the news outlet, the mother said the daycare told her there were three children in the room with one adult and the incident occurred while the adult was changing a baby's diaper.

The eight bite marks reportedly went all the way down the girl's back and are now starting to turn into bruises.

"How does this happen?" the child's mother told FOX 10. "I immediately come home and inspected her and I definitely saw red marks and I'm like, what happened to my child? This is not just a biting incident, this was just her. They weren't able to control it. That's children that were in the classroom, so imagine if it was a full classroom what could've happened."

The mother claimed the whole incident took 30 seconds.

The daycare released the following statement to FOX 10:

"We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred and the safety of our children is our number one priority. We are cooperating with the proper authorities and are unable to provide additional details at this time."

The daycare says the child responsible will be expelled, but the parents reportedly don't feel that solves the problem.