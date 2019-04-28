Owl rescued from creek in Medina County ‘sent home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVILLE, Ohio -- The Great Hornet Owl that was rescued from a creek in Medina County Thursday morning has been sent home.

The owl was found in the creek struggling and tangled in fishing line. Authorities got the owl out of the water and took it to the Medina Raptor Center for rehabilitation.

Saturday the center branded the owl with a silver band so that he can be identified if he is ever found again.

Then, on Sunday, he was sent home. The center released him back in to the outdoors, after some reluctance from him.

"He wasn’t sure if he wanted to go at first," the center wrote on Facebook.

But, once he took flight, he never looked back.

The center added, "Hopefully he figures out how to stay out of the creek this time."