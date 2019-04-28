No jail time for school bus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old girl

WATERTOWN, New York – A former Watertown school bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who was on his bus route was sentenced Thursday.

Shane Piche, 25, was sentenced to 10 years probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The victim’s mother gave a statement to 7 News.

“He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”

According to the Watertown Daily Times, the judge noted Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim.