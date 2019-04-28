NFL draft pick shot, teammate killed in off-campus shooting

Posted 1:44 pm, April 28, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kansas – Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was killed and Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in an off-campus shooting early Sunday morning.

Washburn University reported the incident to its students.

Simmons is a junior. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

The school released a statement on the shooting.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples of representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

Topeka police are investigating the shooting.

Google Map for coordinates 39.047345 by -95.675158.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.