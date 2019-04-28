NFL draft pick shot, teammate killed in off-campus shooting

TOPEKA, Kansas – Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was killed and Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in an off-campus shooting early Sunday morning.

Washburn University reported the incident to its students.

Washburn mourns loss of Ichabod football player Dwane Simmons https://t.co/ExJ6cNiECl — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) April 28, 2019

Simmons is a junior. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

The school released a statement on the shooting.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples of representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

Topeka police are investigating the shooting.