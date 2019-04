CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team reports the Cleveland Police union president confirms an officer was involved in a shooting near Otter Park.

The initial calls went out around just before noon.

This is near E 82nd Street and Gill Avenue.

According to the FOX 8 I-Team, Jeff Follmer reports someone opened fire at officers and several officers shot back.

There are no reports of any officer injuries.

