Fathom Events are bringing back two movies this summer in honor of special anniversaries.

Saving Private Ryan will air June 2 and 5 in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Forrest Gump will play June 23 and 25 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film.

Both star Oscar-nominated Tom Hanks. Hanks won the Academy Award for Forrest Gump.

For showings of Forrest Gump, click here.

For showings of Saving Private Ryan, click here.