Falcon Transport in Youngstown announces sudden closure, leaving hundreds of drivers scrambling

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh — Falcon Transport Co. made an abrupt announcement over the weekend that they’re officially closing.

The news emerged after an email was issued to employees from Jayson Calhoun on April 27.

“We regret to inform you that Falcon Transport Co. is not able to continue operations and will be shutting down effective today. Please stop any work you are doing for the company immediately. You are not expected to return to work. Please be on the lookout for further information we will be sending regarding this situation,” he wrote.

FOX 8 was notified by several employees who claim they were given no notice and have no idea if they’ll ever get paid.

Kathy Riehle, who lives in New York, said she was able to speak to a company official about the situation.

“He told me he was in the process of contacting everyone,” Riehle said. “He said we may get our pay Monday if not we can take legal action.”

According to the federal government’s SAFER system, Falcon has 585 drivers and 723 vehicles.

FOX 8 has reached out to the company for an official statement and has not heard back.

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, who represents that area and is a democratic candidate for President, said the news is heartbreaking and that he is looking into it.

“We need national policies that are helping create the new jobs of the future,” Ryan said.

“Anytime a business this large closed like Lordstown the casualties associated with support businesses affect many other people. It is a domino effect unfortunately for many,” Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak told Fox 8.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.