Cold Sunday night with threat of showers Monday afternoon

CLEVELAND -- It'll be cold Sunday night with temperatures dipping down into 30’s.  Those out east could flirt with freezing so watch out for patchy frost.

Monday we rebound with temperatures near 60, however the next  threat of showers and storms, including heavy rain, comes into the picture after 2 p.m.  There is the risk of an isolated strong to severe storm possible before sundown.  Threats include hail and gusty winds.  A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but highly unlikely!  Keep your umbrella close by, the next several days we’ll have on and off showers and storms.

Hints of late spring like warmth show up by mid week and a nice drying trend as we wrap up the workweek.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

