Cleveland police: Suspect in officer-involved shooting stole vehicle, led police on chase

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's east side.

Around 9:15 Sunday morning Cleveland police responded to a call for an aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle in the 2400 block of East 83rd Street. A woman reported that her black Ford Taurus was taken at gunpoint by a man.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., police received information that a man "was threatening with a gun" at a laundromat in the 6200 block of Fleet Avenue.

The man was reportedly driving a black Ford Taurus.

Based on information provided by citizens and investigators, police were able to connect the two incidents.

A short time later officers spotted the vehicle and a pursuit commenced.

Police also say the stolen vehicle was damaged due to the suspect's "manner of driving" and caught on fire. The man exited the vehicle and officers began to pursue him on foot.

The man reportedly pulled out a handgun and began firing at officers. Police returned fire and the suspect was struck several times, at which point the suspect went down.

Officers then secured the man and the weapon. They administered first aid until medical officials arrived.

The suspect, who is reportedly 40 years old, was taken to University Hospital in serious condition and is currently in surgery. Cleveland police say he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during the incident. However, per protocol, an investigation into the shooting incident will be conducted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay for at least three days.

