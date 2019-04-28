Chilly temps close out the weekend, rain chances stay in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain, rain, go away! There is a chance of rain every day until next Saturday.

That's put several warnings into effect.

Sunday, we’ll dry out, and will slowly become a sunny day, but COLD, as most areas won’t get above 50!

Frosty start Monday morning as temps and conditions are just right, you’ll need to protect any of those seedlings!

Monday we rebound with temperatures near 60, however the next threat of showers and storms, including heavy rain, comes into the picture at 2 pm.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Hints of late spring/summer-like warmth show up late next week.

